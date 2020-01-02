MK Miki Zohar: 'What does Blue and White have to show besides hatred for Netanyahu?'

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) explained this morning why he opposes the debate on the issue of Netanyahu's immunity in the current Knesset after it has already been dissolved.

In a Reshet Bet interview Zohar noted that the current Knesset had already reached the essential point of its end, "The Knesset is lost, public confidence in it has been lost, holding a debate in a dissolved Knesset - that's a problem."

He said, "There's a simple question here: What does Blue and White have to show except hatred for Netanyahu? They have no path, they have no ideology, they bring no values. So they want to overthrow Netanyahu at all cost, that's the goal they set for themselves."

"Giving this option to the Knesset that's been dispersed and lost public trust and then immediately replacing it with another Knesset is simply subverting the public will," MK Zohar emphasized.

Despite the wishes of Arrangements Committee Chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn, the Committee will not convene today to establish a permanent Knesset committee to discuss the immunity requests of MK Chaim Katz and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The Knesset Speaker, who is scheduled to approve the committee's meeting, announced yesterday that he will consult with Knesset Legal Advisor Eyal Yinon early next week and will only decide later on whether to approve convening the committee for this purpose.