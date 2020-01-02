Netanyahu resigns from all ministerial positions

PM resigns from all ministerial portfolios he held, and will appoint replacements in the coming days.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu informed the government on Wednesday evening that he is resigning from all his positions as minister.

Netanyahu said he will appoint ministers to all the posts he held in the coming days.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the new ministers at the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, when the appointments will likely be confirmed.

However, Netanyahu's resignation has no practical significance until replacements are appointed, due to the fact that, when a minister resigns from his post, that ministerial portfolio is transferred to the Prime Minister.

Earlier, it was reported that Shas chairman, Minister Aryeh Deri, spoke with Netanyahu in recent days and the two agreed that Shas would receive another ministerial portfolio. It is believed that Meshulam Nahari will be appointed as a minister, most likely as the Welfare Minister.

Political officials say that MK David Bitan, a close associate of Netanyahu, may be appointed Minister of Agriculture. It is also believed is that Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely will be appointed as Minister of Diaspora Affairs.