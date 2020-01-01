Watch: Border Police arrest dozens of Palestinian Authority infiltrators

צפו: מעצר עשרות שב"חים במעבר מיתר

On Wednesday morning, Israeli Border Police arrested dozens of Arabs attempting to illegally infiltrate Israel.

The Arabs were arrested near the Metar Passage, and the officers prepared both observation posts and ambushes before the infiltrators came through.

Upon sighting the 56 Arabs attempting to illegally enter Israel, the officers went into operation, arresting the group, which was made mostly of Arabs from the Hevron area.

Two of those arrested were transferred to Israel Police for interrogation due to multiple infiltration attempts, and eleven of them had their permits to remain in Israel confiscated.

Arabs who wish to cross into pre-1967 Israel from Judea and Samaria but do not have Israeli citizenship must apply for permits. The reason is usually in order to work, but since criminals and terrorists seeking to carry out attacks can try to join them, there is a need for permits so that each can be vetted and a record kept.





