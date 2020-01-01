In first, Judea and Samaria's residents and tourists can now load Rav Kav cards for use on buses in the area.

Beginning Wednesday, Israeli citizens living in Judea and Samaria will be able to use load money onto their Rav Kav cards and for use on buses in Judea and Samaria.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (National Union) began receiving requests for the change immediately upon entering office.

The new policy allows Israelis traveling on bus lines in Judea and Samaria to pay for their trips in one of two ways: Cash at the regular price, or "loading" money onto a Rav Kav card ahead of or at the beginning of the trip, which entitles the traveler to the standard "prepaid" discount.

"In recent months, we have worked together with the Transportation Ministry's Public Transportation Authority to provide a solution that will allow the use of prepaid Rav Kavs on bus lines in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich said.

"The ability to load a Rav Kavs is the most basic product the Transportation Ministry gives those who use public transportation. We were not willing to allow a situation in which residents of Judea and Samaria were 'illegitimate children.' Right now, the Ministry is working in order to bring about a significant improvement in the public transportation services in Judea and Samaria."