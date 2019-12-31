PM reverses course, extends term of current Israeli ambassador to the UN for several months.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to allow Danny Danon to continue to serve as Israel's Ambassador to the UN until May 2020, the Prime Minister's Office announced Tuesday evening.

It had earlier been reported that Netanyahu had decided not to extend Danon's term, which would have ended today.

Netanyahu contacted the Attorney General to see if he can be appointed ambassador at this time, during the transition government.

The prime minister was interested in appointing a new ambassador to replace Danon, who has served in the position since 2015.

Among the names that have emerged as potential candidates for the office are Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who this summer refused Netanyahu's proposal to appoint him to the post, as well as Science and Technology Minister Ophir Akunis, who has already announced that he would be happy to accept the position if offered.