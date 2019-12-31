Naama Issachar moved to remote prison under poor conditions

Israeli woman held in Russia relocated to new prison with worse conditions, banned from seeing her mother, bringing warm clothes from family

Naama Issachar has been transferred to a remote prison under poor conditions, Kan News reported. In addition, her mother cannot visit her or send her letters.

The new prison is reportedly Prison 11, A remote facility in Moscow. Issachar's lawyer visited her and said that the conditions in the facility where she was staying were now worse and that Naama's mood was poor.

Naama's mother, Yaffe Issachar, is attempting to bring Naama back to the prison where she was held so far, pending her appeal.

According to the attorney, Issachar was not allowed to bring with her the warm clothing given to her by her mother for the Russian winter.

She was also banned from bringing books she received from her family. The lawyer was also told that Naama would be sent to another prison next week and at this stage the family or lawyers could not be told what prison was.

Issachar was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after Moscow authorities discovered in her bag 9.5 grams of cannabis while on a connecting flight from India to Israel.