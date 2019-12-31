Rabbi praises Moroccan Kingdom's relations with its Jewish community

'Kingdom of Morocco is good for the Jewish community'

"Moroccan Jewry is very, very well off," said Rabbi Dr. Yitzhak Sabag of the rabbis of Moroccan Jewry in an interview with Arutz Sheva Tuesday.

Rabbi Sabag stated that many people from all over the world come to visit the Jewish community in Morocco, especially to visit the graves of numerous Righteous Among the Nations who rescued Jews during the Holocaust.

"We are a community of 1500-1800 members," said Rabbi Sabag, who added that there is a rich Torah educational world in the community. "My wife is one of the principals at the school," says the rabbi.

Rabbi Dr. Sabag emphasized that the rabbinical court is totally and officially recognized by the kingdom. "This is the only place in the world that is the case," he stated. "The rabbinical court belongs to the Ministry of Justice and the ruling of the rabbinical court is considered a ruling on behalf of the king."

Rabbi Sabag said that all the inscription and legal matters written in the rabbinical courts are considered official documents of the kingdom and added that in Morocco, even the Jewish inheritance documents are officially recognized by the authorities.

Historically, the Kingdom of Morocco has maintained a good relationship with the Jewish community, but does this situation continue even today when the community is so small? Rabbi Sabag answered - "The Kingdom of Morocco, as the Lubavitcher Rebbe said, is a 'kingdom of grace' and when I say 'kingdom of grace' is literally 'kingdom of grace.' So far, with G-d's blessing, the king is good to the Jews."

Rabbi Sabag told a story from World War II when the King of Morocco did not want to give the list of Jews in Morocco to Adolf Hitler. "One of the things he said was 'If you want to give them (the Jews) a yellow badge, then add some [badges] for the royal family.'"

Jews all over the world today are facing anti-Semitism, what is your situation?

"There is anti-Semitism all over the world, but with us, thankfully, we have not reached such situations," Rabbi Dr. Sabag said.