1 dead, 5 injured in Golan Heights traffic accident

Woman killed in crash near Bar'on Junction in northern Golan Heights, 15-year-old girl in critical condition. 3 others moderately injured.

A 40-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in a traffic accident in the Golan Heights Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the northern Golan Heights, near Bar’on Junction, when a truck collided with private car on Route 98.

One of the injured, a 15-year-old girl, was critically injured in the crash.

The other four victims suffered moderate injuries in the accident.

MDA and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene and provided first aid to the victims before evacuating them via ambulance and helicopter to Ziv Hospital in Safed (Tzfat) and Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

“This was a very serious accident between a private vehicle and a truck carrying heavy engineering equipment,” said MDA paramedic Yvonne Freeman.

“When we got to the scene of the accident, four passengers from the car were outside of the vehicle, with two injured victims trapped inside it. A woman, roughly 40, who had been sitting next to the driver, was unconscious and had no pulse and was not breathing. After medical examinations, we had no choice but to declare her death.”

“A teenage girl who was sitting in the backseat was unconscious, but while she was pulled from the wreckage by firefighters she was put on assisted breathing. After she was pulled out her condition deteriorated, and we performed advanced resuscitation techniques which managed to stabilize her condition. When her heart began beating again she was transferred to an army helicopter which had landed nearby and was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition.”

“Four other victims were injured, including a man about 40 years of age, two teenage girls about 15 and 17, and a boy about 10 years of age who were moderately and lightly injured respectively, and were treated at the scene before being evacuated to the hospital in a MDA mobile intensive care unit and a helicopter.”