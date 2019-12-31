Eight injured in apartment fire in central Israel

Fire breaks out on 12th floor of apartment building in Ramat Gan injuring eight and leaving residents trapped.

חילוץ לכודים מהבניין ברמת גן

Eight people were injured Tuesday when a fire broke out in an apartment building in the central Israeli city of Ramat Gan.

The fire broke out on the 12th story of a residential building on Bialik Street in Ramat Gan Tuesday morning, leaving some residents trapped inside.

Firefighters and MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene, rescuing those trapped inside the burning building.

Paramedics treated eight people, all in their 60s, for smoke inhalation. The eight victims are all listed in light condition. The injured were evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan.

Dozens of firefighter teams were called in to contain the blaze, with police units assisting in the evacuation of residents.

An initial investigation suggests the fire was caused by a short-circuit in an old electrical cabinet.