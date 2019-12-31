Haredi man dies on flight from Israel after attending granddaughter's wedding

66-year-old Chabad man, who 3 years ago survived stabbing attack by Muslim, dies on flight back home after attending granddaughter's wedding

A French Jewish man died on a flight from Israel to France, as he was returning home after attending his granddaughter’s wedding.

Rabbi Sholom Dovber Levy, a member of the Chabad movement and a resident of Strasbourg, France, was flying back home to France Monday when he died suddenly onboard the flight.

The 66-year-old fell asleep on the flight, and shortly before the plane landed in Frankfurt, Levy’s wife tried to wake him up. Levy, who apparently died in his sleep, was declared dead shortly thereafter.

Levy was a survivor of a stabbing attack three years ago, when a Muslim man brandishing a knife screamed “Allahu Akhbar” and stabbed Levy in the stomach. The assailant targeted Levy because he was identifiable as a Jew.

Levy will be laid to rest in Beit Shemesh Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, Helene Levy, and the couple’s 12 children.