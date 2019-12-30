Pompeo addresses religious attacks, US strikes on Iraq and Syria

Secretary of State Pompeo: 'Duty to protect practitioners of faith in way that preserves their security and allows them to practice beliefs'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Fox News about the attack in Monsey: : "It's important to put into context. We've seen increased anti-Semitism in the world, we've all observed Christians under threat in the Middle East and other parts of the world as well.

"President Trump has made a true pillar of American foreign policy religious freedom, the right of each of us to practice our faith in the way that we desire to do so, and we work hard at this.

"We've got a special envoy who handles anti-Semitism issues, we've got a special envoy, former Governor Brownback who handles religious freedom issues; we make a real priority working to message about how tragic and how unacceptable it is for any nation to persecute any individual as a result of their religious beliefs, and their duty to protect those practitioners of their faith in a way that preserves their security and that allows them to practice their own beliefs."