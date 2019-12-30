Will Hamas release Israelis held captive in Gaza?

Kuwaiti newspaper reports progress in deal between Hamas and Israel to release Israeli soldiers, civilians, held by terror group in Gaza.

Kuwaiti newspaper al-Qabas reported Monday that a possible agreement has been reached on the issue of the release of the Israeli citizens held by the Haman terrorist organization in Gaza,

According to the reports, Germany and Switzerland played a mediating role behind the scenes in the affair.

In recent years Hamas has preconditioned the release of captive Israeli soldiers and civilians on Israel releasing prisoners who were previously released in the Schalit deal and rearrested after returning to terrorist activity.

The parents of Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier presumed killed in Operation Protective Edge in 2014 whose body had been held by Hamas, dismissed the report. "There is nothing because there was nothing."

Yesterday, the family members of the missing severely attacked cabinet ministers in light of reports of progress in negotiations for a cease-fire agreement the Gaza Strip.

"Netanyahu has pledged publicly and personally that there will be no agreement without the boys' return. We expect him to meet his commitments we last heard a month and a half ago," said the parents.

Goldin added, "For fake peace, the Cabinet will decide today to sell the IDF and the State of Israel. The arrangement has already begun and Israel has not charged Hamas anything for it."

"There are billions of investments in Gaza, upgrading of water, electricity and sewer infrastructure, and hospitals and factories are being set up.

"There is no other country in the world ready to move hundreds of millions of dollars into Gaza, encourage and support billions of projects and continue to stand by Hamas while it is holding two soldiers and two civilians."