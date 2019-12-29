Poll: After Netanyahu wins Likud primary vote, Right and Left tied at 56 seats each

Netanyahu and Gantz in effective dead-heat in head-to-head match-up, with Knesset evenly divided between right-wing and left-wing blocs.

New elections for the Israeli Knesset would leave the legislature evenly divided between the right-wing – religious bloc and the left-wing – Arab bloc, a new poll shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted by the Midgam agency for Channel 12, if new elections were held today, the right-wing – haredi bloc would win 56 seats if new elections were held today – one more than it won in September.

The left-wing – Arab bloc would also win 56 seats if new elections were held today, one less than in the September election.

Yisrael Beytenu, the secular rightist party which has called for a national unity government of the Likud and the center-left Blue and White party, would remain stable at eight seats, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu defeated challenger MK Gideon Sa’ar in last Thursday’s Likud leadership race, retaining control of the party.

Under Netanyahu, the Likud is projected to win 32 seats, the same number it won in September.

The Blue and White party would gain one seat, rising from 33 to 34 seats.

The Joint List, an alliance of four anti-Zionist Arab factions, would retain its 13 seats, while the far-left Democratic Union and the Labor-Gesher alliance would each lose a single seat, falling to four and five seats respectively.

The haredi Shas party would fall from nine seats to eight, while the United Torah Judaism party would hold steady at seven seats.

On the Right, the New Right party of Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would win five seats, up from three, while the United Right alliance of the Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit would win four seats.

The Jewish Home and National Union won four seats in September. Otzma Yehudit ran alone, receiving 84,000 votes, far short of the minimum threshold.

Recently, Jewish Home chief Rafi Peretz signed a deal with Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir for a joint run. The National Union has yet to join the joint list.

The poll also showed voters effectively evenly divided on who the would prefer as prime minister, with Netanyahu receiving the backing of 40% of respondents, compared to 38% for Benny Gantz.