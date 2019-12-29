Australian Jews furious over Litzman's appointment as Health Minister

Australian Jews fume after deputy minister accused of shielding sex offender from extradition is appointed Health Minister.

The Jewish community in Australia is furious over the Israeli government's decision to appoint MK Yakov Litzman (UTJ) Health Minister in place of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu

The Zionist Federation of Australia condemned the appointment, calling it a "slap in the face."

Police believe that Litzman, who served as Deputy Health Minister prior to his appointment as Health Minister, illegally involved himself in the legal processes concerning Malka Leifer, a 52-tear-old Australian educator accused of sexually abusing her students.

Leifer is currently in Israel, despite the fact that Australia's government has repeatedly asked for her extradition. Litzman is suspected of using his influence in the Health Ministry to secure a psychiatric assessment of Leifer which would find her unfit for extradition, thereby preventing it.

In August, Israel Police recommended indicting Litzman on charges of offering bribes, fraud, and breach of trust in two separate cases.