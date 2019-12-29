Stuck in your car? Yedidim will come to your rescue

Ever get stuck in your car? Next time it happens, just remember – you’ve got a friend! Watch.

Arutz Sheva,

Yedidim
Photo: GPO

The video was produced by the Government Press Office of Israel as part of "Israelight" - an eight-part series celebrating Hanukkah by sharing the culture of a giving society.

