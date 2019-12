Anti-Semitism is back in fashion in several new forms such as anti-Israelism.

The world must wake up: anti-Semitism is making a comeback

Jay Shapiro says that anti-Semitism, the world's oldest form of hate, is back in a number of new forms.

In his opinion, today anti-Semitism is being hidden behind the facade of being pro-Palestinian or in favor of free speech.

He also thinks that the world must wake up and act decisively and strongly against anti-Semitism and anti-Israelism.