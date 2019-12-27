Dirshu to hold historic siyumim in Israel and around the world

These events will be two of eleven that will be held around the world. According to Yitzchok Saftlas of Dirshu, the siyum hashas taking place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on February 9, 2020 sold out so fast that additional locations had to be added at the NJPAC and Newark Symphony Hall in New Jersey.

Saftlas added that these "siyumim" will be historic events where speakers, orchestras, choirs and professional dancers will be featured.

Dirshu has offices around the world including in Jerusalem, Lakewood, NJ, London, Paris and many additional locations. Their offices have been working diligently in organizing these monumental events.

"These events will unite Jews from around the world to celebrate their efforts of Torah study," Dirshu said in a statement.

Dirshu was founded and is led by Rabbi Dovid Hofstedter, the author of Dorash Dovid, a comprehensive series of books that offer insights and essays on the Torah and the Jewish holidays.

Over 150,000 students have studied with the Dirshu curriculum, making it one of the largest educational programs in the world. Dirshu’s President, Rabbi Hofstedter, wanted to bring the level of Torah learning to what is was at the beginning of the last century, before the Shoah (Holocaust).

The son of Holocaust survivors, Rabbi Hofstedter knew that one of Hitler’s goals was to erase all knowledge of Jewish laws and therefore, he felt strongly that Jews around the world should not just be a little knowledgeable about everything related to Torah study but should know enough to be able to teach it to others.

The Dirshu programs is taught in yeshivas and kollels (yeshivas for married students) but can also be studied in a small group or on one’s own. Students are tested on all material and high scores are rewarded with financial stipends.