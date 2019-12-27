

Building Hope – Shining light into peoples’ lives Sometimes a successful social enterprise starts from painful commercial bankruptcy. Watch, and be inspired. Arutz Sheva,

צילום: לע"מ ישראלייט - תנופה בקהילה The video was produced by the Government Press Office of Israel as part of "Israelight" - an eight-part series celebrating Hanukkah by sharing the culture of a giving society.





top