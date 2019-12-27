Kinneret rises seven centimeters in a single day, thanks to heavy rainfall

Rainfall, thunderstorms, to continue throughout Israel after Kinneret rises 7 centimeters in 24 hours.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose seven centimeters (2.7") since Thursday, due to heavy rainfall across Israel, and snow fell on Mount Hermon.

Between 35-40 centimeters (13.8"-15.7") of snow fell on Mount Hermon's lower slopes, while over half a meter (19.7") of snow fell on the mountain's upper slopes. The site, which received the first snowfall of the winter earlier this week, is currently closed to visitors.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms, from the north to the northern Negev. Snow will continue falling on Mount Hermon, and there is concern of flooding in the country's eastern streams, as well as along the coastline. Temperatures will be lower than usual, and harsh winds will continue to blow in southern Israel, where there may also be haze.

Beginning on Friday afternoon, the rainfall will gradually lessen, and Friday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall in northern and central Israel. The winds will also lose strength.

Saturday will see local rainfall in northern and central Israel, with temperatures remaining lower than usual.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures rising to seasonal average.

Monday will be partly cloudy, and local rains may fall in northern Israel.