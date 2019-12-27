Again: Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Slovakia

More than 20 headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in northern Slovakia, the second such incident in a week.

More than 20 headstones were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in northern Slovakia in the second such incident in the country in a week, JTA reported on Thursday.

The 22 gravestones vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in the country’s northern town of Rajec appear to have been damaged in mid-December, the World Jewish Congress said.

The vandalism is currently under investigation by police.

Earlier this month, 60 gravestones were knocked down and set on fire in the Jewish cemetery of Namestovo, a town in northern Slovakia near the Polish border.

It is not known yet whether the two incidents are connected.

Anti-Semitic incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Slovakia, the World Jewish Congress noted.

Only around 5,000 Jews live in Slovakia today, according to the Central Union of Jewish Communities in Bratislava.

A recent survey commissioned by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that about one in four Europeans poll harbor pernicious and pervasive attitudes toward Jews.

Earlier this month, 107 gravestones were vandalized in a cemetery in Westhoffen, west of Strasbourg in France.

Last month, gravestones in the Jewish section of a churchyard in Randers, northwestern Denmark, were vandalized with green paint and knocked over.

In October, four headstones at a disused Jewish cemetery in the United Kingdom were destroyed.