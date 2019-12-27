Brother of terror victim gets married

Elihai Ben Yishai, brother of Ruth Fogel who was murdered in the massacre in Itamar in 2011, gets married.

Elihai Ben Yishai, brother of Ruth Fogel who was murdered in the massacre in Itamar in 2011, married Kush Kaplan on Thursday evening.

"Congratulations to the lovely Elihai Ben Yishai and Kush Kaplan," New Right MK Ayelet Shaked wrote on Twitter. “Elihai is the brother of Ruth Fogel, and the wedding was moving to tears."

Ruth Fogel was murdered on a Friday night in March of 2011 by two terrorists who infiltrated the Fogel family home in the community of Itamar and stabbed Ruth, her husband Udi and three of their children: 10-year-old Yoav, 5-year-old Elad and three-month-old Hadas.

The terrorists were captured about a month after the attack, and each of them was sentenced to about 130 years in prison.