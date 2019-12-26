Melabev - Dementia and Alzheimer sufferers are not alone

Are sufferers of Dementia and Alzheimer's alone? Not in Israel. Meet the Melbave organization.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Melabev
Melabev
Photo: GPO

The video was produced by the Government Press Office of Israel as part of "Israelight" - an eight-part series celebrating Hanukkah by sharing the culture of a giving society.

