Witnesses say the boy was riding an ATV when it flipped over and was swept away by the heavy floods. Rescue services fear for his life.

A 14-year-old boy went missing on Thursday morning in the Yarka area of northern Israel when the ATV he was riding flipped over and was apparently swept away by the heavy floods in the area.

The boy went out with a friend on Thursday morning to ride in the nearby wadi (valley). Eyewitnesses said the ATV flipped over and was swept away. Rescue services rescued his friend and are searching for the boy, as fear for his life mounts.

Police said that "police forces are currently searching the Yarka village area after receiving a report of a 14-year-old boy that was seen being swept away by a flood into the nearby wadi."

Many police forces, assisted by Israeli police rescue units and fire and rescue services are scouring the area. The searches will likely be extended if the boy is not found in the next few hours.