Innovative laser system to intercept incendiary balloons

Light Blade system will lock on balloon or drone and laser beam will destroy it.

Police have developed a laser-based defense system, similar in essence to the Iron Dome system and intended to thwart incendiary balloons and drones launched from Gaza toward Israel, Yisrael Hayom reported.

The laser system is known as the "Light Blade", and police say it is the first in the world to demonstrate operational capability to blast balloons and drones.

The balloons and kite threat from Gaza that sparked fires in the south and hilly localities and that have the capability to carry payloads and other explosive devices, led the Border Patrol and the Police Means Development Department - in collaboration with the Optidefence company to develop this system that recently demonstrated operational ability to intercept.

Development began about a year ago and was led by Border Police Commander Yaakov Shabtai. He accepted a technological solution offered by three experts in the fields of electro-optics and laser. With the assistance of the Police Department of Technology Development, he built an operational model within eight days.

In addition, the IDF's Infrastructure Development Department, the Military Technology Division, and private investors also assisted.