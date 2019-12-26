116,000 Likud members to choose between Netanyahu and Sa'ar

Polling stations in Likud leadership primaries will open at 9:00 a.m. Voting will end at 11:00 p.m.

The Likud party will hold the primaries for the party leadership on Thursday, in which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and MK Gideon Sa'ar will be running.

At 9:00 a.m., 106 polling stations will be opened across the country, in which 116,048 eligible voters will be able to cast their ballot. Voting will end at 11:00 p.m.

All Likud members can visit the Likud website to see where they can vote.

The final results will be published early Friday morning. The Likud election committee will oversee the entire voting and vote counting process.

Likud Director-General Tzuri Siso said, "The Likud is the largest democratic movement in Israel. This requires us to hold elections with full transparency and purity of elections for the benefit of all the members of the Likud. I urge all Likud members to come out, vote and make an impact.”

Netanyahu on Wednesday evening attended a conference of Likud activists in Ashkelon, ahead of the primaries. During the conference a rocket was fired from Gaza and sirens were sounded. The Prime Minister was escorted off the stage and taken immediately to a bomb shelter."

"The person who fired at us last time is not with us," Netanyahu said afterwards, in a reference to senior Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu Al Ata who was eliminated by Israel in November.

"The one who fired now should start packing his belongings," he added.

Sa'ar will vote at 9:30 a.m. at a polling station in Tel Aviv, and then visit polling stations across the country. His wife, Geula Even-Sa'ar, will accompany him.