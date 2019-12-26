Adorable video: Israeli children receive free winter coats

This week thousands of Israel’s poorest children will receive free coats, and other winter wear like boots and blankets, as part of Yad Ezra V’Shulamit’s annual winter warmth distribution. Targeting society’s most vulnerable population, children, Yad Ezra V’Shulamit has always believed that being born into poverty shouldn’t set someone’s course in life.



The distribution includes only brand new items, in line with the organization’s philosophy to bring self-esteem and dignity to recipients, not only giving warmth but also the feeling of ‘normalcy’. Especially during Chanukah time, when families celebrate the light of miracles in the darkness of winter, children can connect to the experience through their own miracle of new winter clothes.For the one in three children in Israel living under the poverty line, community organizations such as Yad Ezra V’Shulamit are a real life-line. Since 1988, Yad Ezra V’Shulamit’s main focus has been feeding thousands of Jewish children and families, providing food baskets, food vouchers, baby formula, and running Children’s Centers that feed and nurture hundreds of children daily. Now with winter here distributing warm clothes is urgent. Please join Yad Ezra V’Shulamit in providing 2,500 vulnerable children with coats and warm winter items. Let’s bring the miracle of warmth for children in Israel.



