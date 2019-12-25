Iranian fighter jet crashes, killing two

Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in northern Iran, killing both pilots.

David Rosenberg,

MiG 29 fighter jet
MiG 29 fighter jet
iStock

An Iranian fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning, killing two people, the ILNA news outlet reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, when a Russian-made Iranian air force MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in the area of Mount Sabalan, an inactive volcano in the Lesser Caucasus mountain range in northwestern Iran.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but rescue teams found both of the MiG-29’s crew members dead.

"Following the crash of a military plane in Ardabil (province), helicopter and rescue groups have been sent to the region,” the Iranian Red Crescent said.

The fighter jet had reportedly been on a test flight following an overhaul.

Tags:Iran



top