Iranian fighter jet crashes, killing two

An Iranian fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning, killing two people, the ILNA news outlet reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, when a Russian-made Iranian air force MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in the area of Mount Sabalan, an inactive volcano in the Lesser Caucasus mountain range in northwestern Iran.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but rescue teams found both of the MiG-29’s crew members dead.

"Following the crash of a military plane in Ardabil (province), helicopter and rescue groups have been sent to the region,” the Iranian Red Crescent said.

The fighter jet had reportedly been on a test flight following an overhaul.