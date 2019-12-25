Giuliani doubles down on 'more Jewish than Soros' comments

'Soros backs groups that want to destroy Israel.' Former NYC mayor pushes back against criticism of 'more Jewish than Soros' comments.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, now the personal attorney for President Trump, pushed back against criticism of his claim that he is ‘more of a Jew than George Soros’, rejecting allegations his comments were anti-Semitic.

In a tweet Tuesday, Giuliani wrote that George Soros, the 89-year-old billionaire hedge-funder and left-wing donor, funded groups which work to destroy the State of Israel.

“Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, who’s ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland,” tweeted Giuliani.

“Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic.”

Giulani tweeted after ADL chief Jonathan Greenblatt – a former Obama administration advisor – accused Giulani of anti-Semitism for his recent attacks on Soros.

“Opposing Soros isn’t what’s anti-Semitic,” Greenblatt tweeted. “Saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn’t ‘Jewish enough’ to be demonized is.”

The American Jewish Committee also criticized Giuliani, tweeting: "No, Mayor, you're not 'more of a Jew than Soros'. You're entitled to your views and to denouncing his. But it is offensive to deny anyone's faith, and worse to endorse classically anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

A day earlier, New York Magazine published an interview with Giuliani in which the former mayor defended his criticism of Soros, calling him a “horrible” person and an “enemy of Israel”.

“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” said Giuliani in the interview. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.”

Earlier this month, Laura Silber, a spokesperson for Soros’ donor network, the Open Society Foundation, accused Giuliani of anti-Semitism.

“The anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and false allegations espoused by Rudolph Giuliani and his cronies are aimed at fomenting hatred, undermining democracy, as well as distracting from the impeachment process and the critically important national security and constitutional questions before Congress,” Silber told NBC.

Following the article’s publication Monday, NBC News asked Giuliani what he meant by his claim that he is “more of a Jew than Soros”. The former mayor responded by saying “I’m more Jewish than half my friends.”