The Jews should not keep quiet anymore

New research and declassified information have led to shocking revelations on the US attitude toward Jews during the Holocaust.

Historian Dr. Rafael Medoff is an expert in the era of the Holocaust.

His newest book "The Jews Should Keep Quiet" explores the relationship between FDR and Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, American Jewry’s leader at the time.

He explains to Eve Harrow that new research and declassified information have led to shocking revelations and the inescapable conclusion that the US president was a racist and anti-Semite whose personal attitudes led to Jews getting caught by the Nazis instead of finding refuge in the US.

The key was connecting the internment of Japanese Americans with events in the European theater of war. 80 years later and the story has not yet been fully written.