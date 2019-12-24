'We will bring US recognition of the entire settlement'

PM promises Likud voters in Judea and Samaria that in the next term he would work to achieve US recognition of all of Judea and Samaria.

נתניהו למצביעי הליכוד ביו"ש: "נביא להכרה אמריקנית בכל ההתיישבות"

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday issued a direct appeal to members of Melukadim – the National Forum in the Likud, stating that he would advance a move of US recognition of the entire settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria.

"No Prime Minister has stood up to the pressures I have faced. They wanted us to retreat and for me to uproot and I said to them: ‘No. This is our country. Not only will we not leave it, but we will establish ourselves in it.’ I will promote a move for American recognition of our sovereignty throughout the settlement enterprise," Netanyahu said.

Melukadim chairman Yishai Merling responded by saying, "I am pleased that Melukadim is influencing the discourse in the election for the head of the national camp. We will continue to work to strengthen the settlement and uphold the national values of the State of Israel."