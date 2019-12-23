IDF: Armed Gaza terrorist shot after crossing into Israel

Gaza infiltrator sneaks into Israel, threatens IDF soldiers with a knife before being shot and arrested.

An armed infiltrator from the Gaza Strip was arrested Monday morning after he crossed into Israeli territory and threatened IDF soldiers with a knife, an army spokesperson said.

The soldiers opened fire on the terrorist, wounding him. The terrorist was then arrested and evacuated for treatment before being questioned.

“A short while ago, a suspect was identified crossing the security fence from the southern Gaza Strip into Israel. The suspect pulled a knife at the troops and in response the troops fired at him. The suspect was apprehended by the troops and was evacuated for medical treatment and further questioning.”