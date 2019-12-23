PA boasts of increase in tourism

PA claims more than three million people visited its territories in 2019.

The Palestinian Authority on Sunday presented positive economic data in the field of ​​tourism.

The PA’s “minister of tourism and antiquities”, Rula Maayah, said that the number of tourists visiting PA territory during 2019 exceeded three million.

She noted that the reason for the increase in the number of tourists was due to the policy of her ministry, cooperation with the private sector and the security which prevails in the PA territories, thanks to the activity of the security forces and despite the "occupation" by Israel.

Maayah also said that more than two million people stayed in PA hotels this past year, mainly tourists from Poland, Romania, the US, Italy and India.

She further said that there are 210 hotels in PA territory, of which 78 are located in the central cities (Bethlehem, Beit Sahur and Beit Jala) and which have 5,210 rooms. In eastern Jerusalem, there are 35 hotels, 35 in Ramallah, 20 in Shechem (Nablus), 18 in Jericho, five in Hevron and five in Jenin.