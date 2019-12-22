MK Stav Shaffir slams 'Free Yigal Amir' party

A party named "Mishpat Tzedek" [Justice] filed an official request to the Party Registrar to run in the upcoming elections, Mako reported on Sunday.

MK Stav Shaffir (Democratic Union) sent a letter to Party Registrar Attorney Eyal Globus demanding that the "Mishpat Tzedek" party be disqualified since it is a reincarnation of the party "Nura D'Liba" party which tried - unsuccessfully - to run in the previous elections with its main goal being to free the assassin of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin - Yigal Amir.

Before the September 2019 elections, a Channel 13 News undercover investigation discovered that a party called Nura D'Liba (Fire of the Heart in Aramaic) was being established with the goal of freeing Amir from prison. Amir’s wife, Larissa Trimbobler, was active in establishing the party as well as Amir's brother Hagai, who served almost 17 years in prison for his role in Rabins's assassination on November 4, 1995.

As part of his efforts to establish the party, Amir called right-wing activist and Israeli rapper Yoav Eliasi, better known by his stage name “Hatzel” (The Shadow), to try to recruit him for the party. Eliasi wanted nothing to do with it and Amir was subsequently disciplined for making a political phone call from jail by being banned from telephone calls for two months.

In a press release issued by Nura D'Liba before the previous elections, the party stated: "We're hereby announcing the establishment of a new public political movement 'Nura D'Liba.' It's a movement of caring people who are aware of the various problems in Israeli society, who believe that we cannot continue to remain silent and we can't go far by just talking and complaining. We understand that we can't solve all the problems of Israeli society and do not purport to do so."

Shaffir claimed in her letter that "Mishpat Tzedek" is "a party which emerged as an alternative to the Nura D'Liba movement which tried in the past to register as a party. Those who filed the registration request knowingly lied to the Party Registrar..while deliberately concealing from him the fact that it is the same party as Nura D'Liba."