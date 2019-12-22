'I'm proud to be a haredi combat soldier in the IDF'

An evening of appreciation for haredi combat soldiers marking the 20th anniversary of the establishment of combat units for haredim took place in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Hundreds of haredi combat soldiers from the "Netzach Yehuda" battalion in the Kfir Brigade, the "Tomer" platoon in the Givati ​​Brigade, the "Chetz" platoon in the Paratroopers Brigade, as well as the "Defenders of the Negev" platoon in the Air Force participated in unique educational tours throughout the day and arrived at the event in the evening - the first night of Hanukah.

The event was held in the presence of the Defense Ministry Director-General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Udi Adam, Maj. Gen. Udi Adam, the Head of the Manpower Directorate, Maj. Gen. Moti Almoz, former Israeli Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, Rabbis of Netzach Yehuda, founder of the Nachal Haredi, Brigadier General (Res.) Yehuda Duvdevani and representatives of bereaved families of haredi combat soldiers fighters who fell during their service.

Netzach Yehudah began with 31 haredi combat soldiers in January 1999, and since then, thousands have joined the various Netzach tracks. In recent years, two additional frameworks have been set up for infantry soldiers in the Paratroopers and Givati ​​Brigades, which recruit 100 combat soldiers each year.

The combat soldiers serve for 32 months, including two years of active military service in the haredi units and eight months of schooling, which prepares them for integration into the civilian employment market after their service.

Col. Moshe Kori, a haredi soldier serving in the operational platoon of the Netzach Yehuda battalion, spoke at the event: "This evening, I feel more proud than ever to be a haredi combat soldier in the IDF. Many haredi soldiers, and I among them, have been serving for twenty years out of a sense of mission and doing our best to protect the security of the Jewish people. We marked the first evening of Hanukah at the event. I believe that our service in combat positions is a direct continuation of the heroism of the Maccabees in those days."