Weapons smuggling foiled in Jordan Valley

An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said Sunday evening that an attempt to smuggle weapons into Israeli territory in the Jordan Valley - along Israel's eastern border - was thwarted on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, IDF troops spotted three suspects carrying construction tools in the Jordan Valley area on Saturday.

Soldiers arriving at the scene apprehended the suspects and conducted searches which led them to find 50 guns, parts of M-16 rifles and ammunition. The suspects and evidence were transferred to security agencies for further questioning.