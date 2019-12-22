Sa'ar: Government is afraid of the ICC

Likud candidate to replace Netanyahu slams pm for allowing fear of ICC investigation to prevent State from carrying out legal duties.

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) slammed the government and Prime Minister Netanyahu Sunday morning following Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz's explanation for why the State has failed to evacuate the illegal Bedouin outpost of Khan al-Ahmar.

"I few days ago, I said that there was no reason that the evacuation of Khan al-Amar was delayed. Today we found out why: The Israeli government is afraid of the Hague, "Sa'ar tweeted.

He added: "It also clarifies the success of the Palestinian takeover of Area C in recent years. A change is needed and will be done in four days to fight for the future of Judea and Samaria in deeds and not in speech."

Sa'ar's comments follow Foreign Minister Katz's interview with Channel 11 News in which he stated that the Israeli government has been "afraid" to take action against the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al Amar over concerns such an act would be the "last straw" for the International Criminal Court.

"In the Cabinet, we came to the conclusion that Khan Al-Ahmar is a sensitive point that could be the decisive factor in the prosecutor's decision to open an investigation against Israel. We have always followed discussions of where this plaintiff's process stands," Katz noted.

MK Yoav Kicsh echoed Sa'ar's criticism of Katz's comments.

"The same question remains - who is the sovereign of Khan Al Ahmar, the State of Israel or the European Union? The Israeli court or the Hague Tribunal?: Kisch asked.

"As Ben Gurion once said, "It doesn't matter what the Gentiles say, it matters what the Jews will do.""