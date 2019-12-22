UK Study: Amnesty International 'obsessed, anti-Semitic'

Amnesty International has become a tool for spreading institutionalized and anti-Semitic hatred against Israel and promoting policies consistent with the goals of the BDS movement, according to a new study by British anti-Semitism expert David Collier of Jewish Human Rights Watch,

The study, titled 'Amnesty International, From Bias to Obsession,' will be reviewed by UK law enforcement agencies to see if the organization's activities do not violate British law.

Amnesty International's head offices are located in London. Established in 1961 to protect human rights around the world, the organization claims that it now has 7 million members, making it the largest civil society organization in the world.

According to Collier, Amnesty's "targets are not chosen for their actions but rather for their identity. A controversial action by India is almost certain to receive attention. Persecuted Christians are blatantly ignored. Attacking Israel is top of the list. Pakistan can literally make opposition figures disappear and Amnesty International can rarely even be bothered to yawn."

"Amnesty’s activity is inherently racist. When directed towards Israel, the cumulative obsession can clearly be labelled anti-Semitic," he said.

Collier further noted that that Amnesty knowingly employs anti-Israel and pro-BDS activists in its activities related to the Arab-Israeli conflict, creating a one-sided, biased narrative against Israel. The organization even employs activists who openly support terrorism against the State of Israel.

"Amnesty are pretending to be something they are not," Collier said. "They clearly have a political rather than humanitarian world vision. They only have energy to act when it suits them and there is a clear racist and antisemitic element to much of their activity."