Gideon Sa'ar: How I started observing Shabbat

MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is competing with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the Likud primaries on Thursday, was interviewed together with his wife, TV anchorwoman Geula Even-Sa'ar by Yediot Aharonot.
During the interview, Sa'ar revealed that he decided to begin observing Shabbat (Sabbath) before the circumcision ceremony of their son David.
"Before the circumcision, I said that I want to be the sandek [ceremonial role in circumcision ceremony] of my son but the rabbi told me: 'But the sandek needs to be a Sabbath observer.' At that moment I said: 'I'm taking upon myself to observe Shabbat.'"
"Today I feel like my Shabbat has improved," Sa'ar added. "I'm not a religious person and don't follow a religious lifestyle but I'm traditional and a believer."
His wife Geula said that she doesn't observe Shabbat but Sa'ar added: "Our home is pluralistic. She respects [what I do] and I respect [what she does]."
Geula said: "I don't see it as a problem that I and my husband lead different lifestyles. In my viewpoint, there's no sacrifice in observing Shabbat, only pleasure. He observes and I'm respectful."
"We make kiddush [sanctification ceremony with wine]," Geula said. "The children know that Daddy rests on Shabbat and we go out to take walks, to shows and movies and have shared family meals. We also have a lot of guests."