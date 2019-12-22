Gideon Sa'ar: How I started observing Shabbat

Gideon Sa'ar and his wife, TV anchor Geula Even-Sa'ar have a 'pluralistic home.' He observes and I'm respectful,' Geula says.

MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is competing with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the Likud primaries on Thursday, was interviewed together with his wife, TV anchorwoman Geula Even-Sa'ar by Yediot Aharonot.

During the interview, Sa'ar revealed that he decided to begin observing Shabbat (Sabbath) before the circumcision ceremony of their son David.

"Before the circumcision, I said that I want to be the sandek [ceremonial role in circumcision ceremony] of my son but the rabbi told me: 'But the sandek needs to be a Sabbath observer.' At that moment I said: 'I'm taking upon myself to observe Shabbat.'"

"Today I feel like my Shabbat has improved," Sa'ar added. "I'm not a religious person and don't follow a religious lifestyle but I'm traditional and a believer."

His wife Geula said that she doesn't observe Shabbat but Sa'ar added: "Our home is pluralistic. She respects [what I do] and I respect [what she does]."

Geula said: "I don't see it as a problem that I and my husband lead different lifestyles. In my viewpoint, there's no sacrifice in observing Shabbat, only pleasure. He observes and I'm respectful."

"We make kiddush [sanctification ceremony with wine]," Geula said. "The children know that Daddy rests on Shabbat and we go out to take walks, to shows and movies and have shared family meals. We also have a lot of guests."