Mahmoud Abbas: The Hague's decision is a 'historic day'

'From now on any Palestinian who is wounded as a result of the 'occupation' can file a lawsuit with the ICC.'

Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas called the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague to investigate Israel's "war crimes" a "big day" for Palestinian Authority Arabs.

Abbas noted that thanks to PA international activity that led to the recognition of the "state of Palestine" and joining international organizations, any PA Arab wounded by Israel can now file a lawsuit with the ICC.

Abbas also said that over the past four years, the PA has provided information on the "occupation crimes" against the "Palestinian" people committed on "occupied Palestinian lands."

"This day is a big day because we have achieved what we wanted, which means that from today the ICC will begin to receive the cases we forwarded to it. This is a historic day, and from now on any Palestinian wounded as a result of the occupation can file a lawsuit."