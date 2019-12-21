A quarter of a million immigrants in a single decade

Statistics from the Jewish Agency show that over a quarter of a million immigrants arrived in Israel between 2010 and the end of 2019.

The figures, which were submitted this week to Jewish Agency Chairman MK Yitzhak Herzog, showed that over 255,000 immigrants arrived in Israel from 155 different countries.

The top countries the immigrants hailed from were Russia, Ukraine, France, the US, and Ethiopia. The Jewish Agency believes that by the end of 2019, a total of 34,000 immigrants will have arrived in Israel over the course of the year.

"You arrived here from all corners of the world, in order to fulfill the Zionist dream and to strengthen the State of Israel," Herzog said at a Wednesday event for immigrants who arrived in Israel over the past decade and their children, who were born in Israel and wore "Made in Israel" shirts.

"It's always exciting to meet the next generation," he added. "Over the past decade, over a quarter of a million immigrants arrived with the Jewish Agency's help. These immigrants chose Israel out of a deep feeling of belonging and out of a desire to build their future and their children's future in this state."

According to the Jewish Agency statistics, over half the new immigrants (130,000) arrived from the former Soviet Union, and over 55,000 arrived from Europe, including 38,000 from France. Another 36,000 immigrants arrived from North America - over 32,000 from the US and over 3,800 from Canada, Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh numbers showed. Another 13,420 arrived from Latin America, including 4,320 from Brazil and 3,150 from Argentina, and 10,500 arrived from Ethiopia. Over 2,560 immigrants arrived from South Africa, 1,950 from Oceania (mostly from Australia), and 1,700 from Asia and Africa, including 1,180 from India and over 190 from Hong Kong and China. The report also showed that 3,040 arrived from the Middle East and other countries with whom Israel has no diplomatic relations.

French immigration reached an all-time peak with 38,000 immigrants arriving since 2010 - a full third of all French immigrants who arrived since 1948. In 2015, 7,892 immigrants arrived from France - an all-time high - and after that it leveled out. The numbers of Jews immigrating from the US remained stable at approximately 3,000 per year, Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh numbers showed. Earlier in the decade, immigration from Brazil stood at 200 immigrants per year, but those numbers soon peaked, reaching 600 per year. Renewed immigration was also seen from the Former Soviet Union, especially from Russian and Ukraine. And according to the Jewish Agency, 60% of those immigrating in the past decade were under 45 years of age.

The top ten countries from which immigrants hailed (until November 2019) are:

1. Russia (66,800 immigrants)

2. Ukraine (45,670 immigrants)

3. France (38,000 immigrants)

4. United States (32,000 immigrants)

5. Ethiopia (10,500 immigrants)

6. Britain (6,320 immigrants)

7. Belarus (5,530 immigrants

8. Brazil (4,320 immigrants)

9. Canada (3,640 immigrants)

10. Argentina (3,150 immigrants)

Immigration statistics per year:

In the year 2010 - 19,297 immigrants arrived

In the year 2011 - 19,151 immigrants arrived

In the year 2012 - 18,771 immigrants arrived

In the year 2013 - 19,023 immigrants arrived

In the year 2014 - 26,508 immigrants arrived

In the year 2015 - 31, 229 immigrants arrived

In the year 2016 - 27,629 immigrants arrived

In the year 2017 - 29,509 immigrants arrived

In the year 2018 - 30,403 immigrants arrived

In the year 2019 - approximately 34,000 immigrants arrived.

