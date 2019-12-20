British MPs back Brexit plan

British lawmakers vote 358 to 234 in favor of PM Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the EU on January 31.

British MPs on Friday backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the EU on January 31, 2020.

Lawmakers voted 358 to 234 - a majority of 124 - in favor of the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, which now goes on to further scrutiny in Parliament, reported the BBC.

The bill would also ban an extension of the transition period - during which the UK is out of the EU but follows many of its rules - past 2020.

Johnson said the country was now "one step closer to getting Brexit done".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told his MPs to vote against the bill, saying there was "a better and fairer way" to leave the EU, but six of them backed the government regardless.

The bill had been expected to pass easily after the Conservatives won an 80-seat majority in last week's general election.

The legislation, which would implement the Brexit agreement the prime minister reached with the EU in October, was introduced in Thursday's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's priorities for the next year.

In the 2016 referendum, the UK voted by 52% to 48% to leave the EU, but the subsequent difficulties in getting Brexit through Parliament have caused gridlock.

An earlier withdrawal agreement reached between previous Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU was rejected three times by MPs.

