Comedian Jim Jefferies coming to Tel Aviv

Australian-American comedian and creator of sitcom 'Legit' to perform in Tel Aviv Saturday night, his third show in Israel.

Comedian Jim Jefferies is heading to Israel this weekend for his third performance in Israel.

The 42-year-old Australian-American stand-up comic and actor, best known for ‘The Jim Jefferies Show’ on Comedy Central, his sitcom ‘Legit’, and a series of stand-up specials, is set to perform at the Shlomo Group Hall in Tel Aviv Saturday night, as part of his ‘The Nigh Talker’ tour.

Jefferies made his first appearance in Israel in 2016, and returned for a second show in 2018.

Known for his off-color and often vulgar, obscenity-laden comedy routines, Jefferies has not shied away from politics in his stand-up or his television shows, and has touched on issues relating to the Jewish state several times in the past.

Last year, Jefferies featured Israeli-centered segments on his Comedy Central show, including one on the small anti-circumcision movement in Israel.

Tickets for Saturday night’s show range in price from 259 to 399 shekels.