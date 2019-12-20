Islamic Jihad: Any aggression will be met with a response

Islamic Jihad leader says his organization has reached agreement with Hamas and other organizations on a response to any Israeli attack.

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nahala on Thursday pledged to continue on the path of jihad regardless of the challenges and victims and to unite the forces fighting against Israel.

Speaking at a memorial for Islamic Jihad terrorists who were killed, Nahala said his organization had reached agreements with Hamas and the other groups on a united response to any Israeli "aggression".

"Every act of aggression will not pass without a response," he stressed.

Nahala praised the role of the “shaheeds” (martyrs) who were killed in the fight against Israel and who conveyed the message of the fight that "the Palestinian people" will not accept the current situation.

He assured the Al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad's military wing, that his organization would continue to care for their families, children and wives.