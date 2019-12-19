Bennett solves security coordinator crisis in Judea and Samaria

After months of controversy, the solution for the crisis of the military security coordinators in the communities of Yehudah and Shomron has been solved on Thursday evening.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructed his office to allow local councils in Judea and Samaria to continue their existing contract agreements with security coordinators. The dispute centered on changes within the IDF in which payments for security coordinators would be given to regional councils and then to local councils.

During the course of the year, discussions on the issue will be held to reach a permanent solution.

Head of Har Hevron council Yohai Demri wrote on his Facebook page: "In light of our efforts and the actions of the security coordinators and communities, we have now been informed that the Defense Ministry has frozen its decision to change the status of the security coordinators until an in-depth discussion on the topic will be held with our contribution."

"We welcome the decision of the Defense Ministry and its head, Naftali Bennett, who led the freeze of the unilateral changes and will convene to hear our arguments before making drastic and detrimental changes. The important news this evening is that the vital work to maintain security will not be harmed and will continue as usual until the parties come to an understanding."