Health basket budget 2020: NIS 500 million

'This is important news for patients and the health care system,' Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman says.

The supplementary budget for the health basket for 2020 will be NIS 500 million, the Finance and Health Ministries announced on Thursday.

About 900 medications and medical technologies were submitted to the committee with a total cost of over NIS 3 billion.

"This is important news for patients and the health care system," Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said. "I have made it clear all along that we would not accept a health basket supplement of less than half a billion shekels."

"We have struggled to obtain an appropriate budget for the health basket under difficult conditions - during a transitional government - since the agreement with the Treasury ended last year. The allocation of half a billion shekels to the health basket will enable the continued work of the committee, with a commitment to include life-saving drugs for the benefit of Israeli citizens."

"I extend my appreciation to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Director of Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman Tov for their hard work on reaching this important decision."