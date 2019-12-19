Police say driver Yonatan Fadida, who ran over cyclists Tomer Weinstein and Yaniv Lugassi, was driving wildly while disqualified.

Driver Yonatan Fadida, who ran over cyclists Tomer Weinstein and Yaniv Lugassi from Kadima-Zoran earlier this week, was brought before a judge today.

The police representative asked for a hearing to extend Fadida's remand by another eight days, noting that he was a "ticking time bomb."

Fadida was driving with a disqualified license, and it is suspected that the bag he threw from the vehicle after the accident contained a cannabis-like substance.

Police Spokesman Erez Kaplan said at the hearing, "We received results from the drug lab on our suspicions that drugs are in the suspect's blood and urine. We have a final determination that Fadida dumped a dangerous drug from the vehicle. The dumped bag contained cannabis."

Attorney Adi Carmeli, representing Fadida, argued that the administrative disqualification was dependent on the execution of a driving course and that his client was not disqualified from driving.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the judge ordered Fadida to be jailed for six days.