IRGC General Hossein Dehghan, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s advisor on defense affairs, said in an interview on Al-Alam TV (Iran) that Iran does not view the recently confirmed American plans to send 7,000 additional troops to the Middle East as an indication that there might be a military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said Iran is ready to retaliate tenfold against any American action and that more American troops in the region make for an “easy target” for Iran.

He added: “Ever since the end of the Vietnam War, the most sensitive issue for the Americans has been the bearing of human casualties.”