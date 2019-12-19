Sa'ar: I enlarge the right-wing bloc, Netanyahu decreases it

MK Gideon Sa'ar met on Wednesday evening with about 200 activists at the Likud branch in Haifa.

Sa’ar, who is running for the leadership of the Likud, said that the ongoing political crisis that is exhausting the state and stealing its resources must be ended.

"A new, strong and stable government must be allowed to be formed. If a change is not made - the Likud's rule is in jeopardy in Netanyahu's election - it is an election of the next leader of the opposition. Electing me is choosing a strong and stable government led by the Likud. The right has not lost the majority among the people. And we also have a majority in the Knesset. And yet twice this year, no government was formed," claimed Sa’ar.

"Today it is clear: I enlarge the right-wing bloc. Netanyahu decreases it. He is enlarging the left-wing bloc and I am decreasing it. This is a critical moment. This is the last moment to make a change. If we do not change the Likud leadership next week - there will be a change in the country's leadership on March 2. The left-wing camp will come to power,” he warned.

In his remarks, Sa'ar also addressed the necessary changes in the judicial system, saying that those who have not dealt with these issues in the past decade can no longer do so. "If we don't make the change in eight days, everything we believe in will be in jeopardy."