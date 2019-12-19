'New regional partnerships to counter Iran’s malign influence'

National Security Advisers of Israel and the US meet at the White House, reaffirm special US-Israel relationship.

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien on Wednesday welcomed Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat to the White House and reaffirmed the special relationship and unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel.

“The tremendous strength of the United States-Israel relationship is reflected in the close partnership between our governments, and also in the ties that connect the peoples of Israel and the United States,” said O’Brien.

“Our deep-rooted governmental, security, economic, and social ties reflect our shared values, strategic interests, and dynamic economic and trade relationship,” he added.

In the meeting O’Brien underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, and that the United States will safeguard and strengthen the overall security relationship, and the commitment of the United States to Israel’s security and support for Israel’s right to defend itself. The two agreed to continue close coordination on countering Iran’s destabilizing influence and activities in the region, as well as monitoring the ramifications of unrest within Iran.

The two also discussed Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and other regional issues.

Both National Security Advisors agreed on the mutual goal of making the United States-Israel relationship even closer as both countries pursue shared interests in the region. The two have directed their respective teams to continue joint working groups in the months ahead to dramatically improve bilateral relations in a number of areas, including cyber, intelligence, security, and development of telecommunications security to counter the threats posed by Iran and other actors.

Ambassador O’Brien observed that “common interests between Israel and Arab states, as highlighted in the recent conference in Warsaw, have made new regional partnerships possible to counter Iran’s malign influence and create a more prosperous and peaceful future for all.”

“Today was another great day for the United States-Israel relationship, defined by a responsible approach to the challenges and opportunities our two countries face in the Middle East.”