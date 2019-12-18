Evangelical leader: PA would ban Jesus from Bethlehem

In recent years anti-Semitic Christian organizations and leaders have circulated propaganda suggesting that Jesus was a Palestinian. They go on to suggest that had he lived today, he would be persecuted by Israel. Evangelical Leader and theologian Laurie Cardoza-Moore could not disagree more.

“Jesus Christ was born in the city of Bethlehem in Judea to a Jewish mother. That means he was born and died a Judean Jew. The Bible makes no reference to a place called Palestine and the suggestion that he was Palestinian is not just heretical but anti-Semitic. Today the Christian community in Bethlehem has been reduced from the majority to a tiny persecuted minority under the Palestinian Authority. Large red signs can be seen on the entrances to Bethlehem declaring it as a no-go area for Israelis. If Jesus was alive today, he’d be labelled a Jewish Settler and barred from entering Bethlehem.” Said Laurie Cardoza-Moore, President of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations and show host of the weekly Christian Television program “Focus on Israel” which reaches a potential global audience of over 2 billion.

Cardoza-Moore continued: “This is not just a matter of opinion, the narrative that Jesus was Palestinian is deeply rooted in a global anti-Semitic movement to rob Christians of their true Hebraic heritage and align the Church with radical terrorist groups that seek the annihilation of the Jewish State. So-called Christian Pastors like Rick Wiles who recently called upon Christians to rise-up against what he called a “Jew Coup” taking place in America, base their hatred on replacement theology, the belief that Christianity came to replace Judaism in the world and Jews are damned for eternity. It is no coincidence that Wiles attended the notorious "Christ at the Checkpoint" annual hate-fest in Bethlehem before launching his personal crusade against Jews. By falsely demoting the Jewish people to religious insignificance and damnation, these irresponsible hate-preachers are putting Jews in danger. The fictitious notion that Jesus was a Palestinian is the illegitimate child of Palestinian terrorists and replacement theologians that could ultimately lead to violent attacks against Jews worldwide.”